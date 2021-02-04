THE young man known as ‘El melillero’ who is accused of throwing acid in his ex-girlfriend’s face was previously sentenced to seven months in prison for beating a previous partner, it has emerged.

According to media reports, ‘El melillero,’ whose real is Jose Arcadio N.D., was previously sentenced to seven months in prison for assaulting his former girlfriend in a nightclub in Marbella in 2016.

-- Advertisement --



The man was also given a restraining order preventing him from coming within 500 metres of his victim for two years after he punched the woman to the ground, “grabbed her by the hair and dragged her down the stairs” of a nightclub in August 2016.

According to the sentencing, the man was found guilty of assaulting his partner, who he shares a child with, after an argument broke out between the pair and he assaulted her in the club.

The woman escaped but ‘El melillero’ caught up with her, throwing her on to the hood of a car where he punched her in the body.

The woman went to a health centre where she was treated for bruiseses.

At the same trial, the judge ruled the man not guilty of threatening her several days later.

The man now faces another trial for allegedly throwing acid in the face of another ex-girlfriend, as well as one of her friends in January.

According to police, the ex-girlfriend gave his name to police before she was admitted to hospital.

Following his arrest, Arcadio told the press that he was not responsible for the attack and refused to speak to the Guardia Civil.

He claimed that he had told friends of his intention to burn his ex-girlfriend’s car, but not to hurt either of the women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “‘El Melillero’ Acid Attacker Previously Sentenced for Beating Former Partner”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.