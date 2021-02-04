An ITV giveaway in Campello

CHANCE DISCOVERY: Campello police pulled in a wanted man Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO’S Policia Local who stopped a vehicle without an ITV sticker, found the driver was wanted in Santa Pola.

Noticing during a routine control that the car, a Rover, had not passed the vehicle inspection test they pulled it over.

On identifying the driver they discovered that he was a Romanian wanted on six robbery counts in Santa Pola while two Elche courts had issued orders requesting his address and whereabouts.

