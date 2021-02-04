ALICANTE Province will be the last to recover from the third wave of Covid in the Valencian Community

The latest data provided by the Ministry of Health is certainly encouraging and shows that throughout Spain, it appears that the third wave of the pandemic is slowly but surely beginning to ebb. With this in mind, researchers at the University Institute ‘Operational Research Centre’ (CIO) of the Miguel Hernandez University of Elche have turned their minds to how the devolution of the virus will occur. Using what is called the Ciovid.es tool, a mathematical model that has monitored the entire health crisis, the experts have surmised that Alicante is likely to be the last of the three provinces in the Valencian Community to fully recover.

The scientific tool judges that Castellón will come out of this first, with the province of Valencian in the middle.

“Although infections are slowing down and decreasing, in terms of active cases we still do not expect to reach the peak of Comunidad Valenciana before February 12”, says José Luis Sainz-Pardo, researcher member of the CIO and development of Ciovid.es together with José Valero and Juan Francisco Monge.

“The province of Alicante is the one that is really problematic,” the experts warn, but add that if the current restrictive measures remain in place and continue to have a strong effect, numbers in the entire Community could increase their downward trend.”

In this scenario, “we could reach the peak of active cases before the 12th, even go through it in the next few days,” they concluded.

