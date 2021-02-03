“The situation is serious” warns town mayor and urges “extreme responsibility”

“The situation is serious” warns the Mayor of Velez-Malaga and urged “extreme responsibility”.

THE municipality continues to exceed 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants and non-essential activities are currently prohibited until February 16.

Perimeter closures have also been enforced in Velez-Malaga.

The mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, today once again appealed to the public to “exercise extreme caution and individual responsibility and voluntary confinement whenever possible”.

Ferrer also pledged his “firm support” to the local business sectors such as trade and hospitality, “which are being punished at this time”.

“The situation is serious. We cannot relax and we must respect the measures because only from individual responsibility can we evolve as a whole, reduce contagions and make the situation better for everyone”.

The state of health alert level 4, grade 2 was established in Velez-Malaga by the Junta de Andalucía on Monday, January 18 and came into force on Wednesday, January 20.

After the first 14 days, with cases still over 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants, the provincial committee announced on Monday, February 1, that restrictions would be extended a further 14 days until February 16.

The provincial committees of the Junta de Andalucia meet twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, to analyse the statistics and which municipalities exceed 500 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In those municipalities above 500 cases, perimeter closure are established and in those above 1,000 cases, the closure of all non-essential activities is also enforced.

According to the Junta de Andalucia, after these meetings, the measures come into force at 00.00 hours on Wednesday or the corresponding Saturday, for a period of 14 days.

