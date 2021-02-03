Spain Registers The Country’s Worst Tourist Data Since 1969.

IN 2020, only 18.9 million foreign tourists entered Spain, which works out at 77.3 per cent less than the 83.5 million in 2019 – registering the country’s worst tourist data since 1969 – falling below 20 million for the first time since that year.

The income figures left by these tourists suffered a similar cut: from the €91,912 million being spent in Spain in 2019, it went to €19,740 million in 2020, 78.5 per cent less, according to the figures that have been published this Wednesday (February 3) by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This data puts an end to seven consecutive years in which Spain had been breaking records for both visitors and their spending.

2020 actually began with sustained growth rates in both tourists and spending, however, in mid-March, the declaration of the state of alarm caused a 63.3 per cent decrease in arrivals.

June, July and mid-August saw a little recovery but the dropped off again when lockdowns and restrictions came into force again.

The data shows that France provided that most tourists to Spain in 2020 with 3.87 million (a 65.2 per cent decrease from 2019), the UK was second with 3.17 million (an 82.4 per cent decrease) and Germany was third with 2.41 million (a 78.4 per cent decrease).

The most visited community was Catalonia with about 3.9 million tourists, where mainly French people arrived. This was followed by the Canary Islands, with 3.8 million entries, mostly British and German; and Andalucia, with more than 2.7 million tourists, mostly English and French.

Most of the tourists (13.7 million) arrived by plane, an average that fell 80.1 per cent, while almost 5 million entered by road, 61.1 per cent less.

