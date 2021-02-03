SEVILLA Into Copa Del Rey Semi-Finals After Beating Almeria away from home



Sevilla booked their place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night (February 2), for the first time since 2018, after edging a 0-1 victory against second-division Almeria, at the Mediterranean Games Stadium in Almeria.

On paper, it looked to be a very unbalanced match, with Almeria the only second-tier club left in the competition, up against the might of Sevilla, five-times winners of the Copa del Rey, and lying third in La Liga, but, Almeria had already eliminated two top-tier clubs, Alavés, and Osasuna, in the two previous rounds, so were not to be underestimated.

Julen Lopetegui’s squad goes into Friday’s semi-final draw thanks to a header in the 67th minute from Argentinian Luas Ocampos, from Suso’s cross, and they really should have put the score beyond doubt, but, Almeria goalkeeper Fernando made a terrific save from Munir El Haddadi minutes from the final whistle.

