Portuguese family raises funds to keep beloved pet boar

A FAMILY in Portugal has received support from animal lovers across the country so they can keep their wild boar as a beloved family pet.

The family has had the boar, which they named Alaska, for some time, but they were recently fined by the Portuguese police, the GNR, after they were caught by officers while walking it on a leash.

Amidst the concern of the effects the coronavirus pandemic is having on the country, the family, from Montalegre, Vila Real, was concerned that they did not have enough money to pay for the €190 fine and the licence which would allow them to keep Alaska, which costs around €600.

Following the exposure of their situation on TV, a Facebook page was created ‘Ajudar a Javali Alaska’ (Help Alaska the Wild Boar) to help them raise money to cover the costs of the fine and the permit.

The family had said that they would do whatever it took to keep Alaska from being released back into the wild as they feared that she would be in danger from hunters.

They also claimed they could not understand why they were being punished for giving her a loving home when so many animals are abandoned or abused.

A bank account number has been provided on the Facebook page to help the family. They also report that the fine has been paid, and €177 has been raised towards the licence.

The owner has thanked everyone who has helped.

