People who have had Covid may only need one jab, says study

AN American study suggests that people who have had Covid may need only one dose of the vaccine to achieve immunity.

These patients have higher antibody levels following the first dose, than those who have not had the disease after the second, the scientists claim.

A preliminary study from the Icahn School of Medicine of Mount Sinai in New York suggests that people who have recovered from coronavirus and are vaccinated with the first dose, develop much higher levels of antibodies than those vaccinated who have not had the disease.

This finding has led US researchers to consider that people who have had coronavirus may only need one dose of the vaccine to achieve immunity.

Joan Carles March, a specialist doctor in Public Health, acknowledges that the study is “very interesting and to be assessed”, although he warns that it is still preliminary and would need other research to support the thesis.

“If so, it would allow us to save on vaccines and reach a greater number of the population. It would really be worth it, ” he said.

To know to what extent a single dose of vaccine is sufficient for those who have had the disease, the expert stressed it would be necessary to take all other variables into account.

“At the moment, it is only known that they are people who have had Covid and with symptoms, but it is key, for example, to also know if it was a mild or severe symptom or if they needed hospitalisation or ICU,” said Dr March.

The IS Global immunologist Adelaida Sarukhan agrees with March, but said that currently, in times of limited doses, this could be considered in some populations and especially health personnel, who are more controlled and it could be known with certainty that they have recovered from the infection.

