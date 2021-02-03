MATT HANCOCK Says The Film ‘Contagion’ Showed The Importance Of Ordering Enough Vaccines For Use
The UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, speaking with LBC Radio, told how he had watched the 2011 Hollywood film ‘Contagion’ starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon, where the globe is hit by a deadly virus pandemic.
Mr Hancock said that of course, he had not used the film as any primary source of information in his battle against Covid-19, but that he realised after watching the storyline that with the current pandemic, there would be a similar huge demand for a vaccine once it was developed and approved.
He told the radio, “In the film it shows the moment of highest stress around the vaccine programme is not in fact before it’s rolled out – when actually it’s the scientist and the manufacturers working together at pace – it’s afterwards, when there’s a huge row about the order of priority.”
He continued, “I insisted we ordered enough for every adult to have two doses but also we asked for that clinical advice on the prioritisation very early and set it out in public, I think for the first time in August or September, so that there was no big row about the order of priority.”
As a result, the UK has reportedly ordered 407 million vaccine doses, more than enough for the entire UK population, as Mr Hancock added, “I wasn’t going to settle for less in the same way that I wasn’t going to settle for a contract that allowed for the Oxford vaccine to be delivered to others around the world before us.”
