JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA Appeals To Pedro Sánchez To Aid Andalucia Business Owners affected by the pandemic



Elías Bendodo, the councillor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucía, on Tuesday, February 2, made a direct appeal to Pedro Sánchez to come up with an aid package for Andalucian businesses who have been hit so hard by the pandemic.

The Junta de Andalucía is working with unions and employers throughout the region to promote an economic reactivation plan to relieve the terrible effect that the coronavirus pandemic is causing in the Andalusian community.

During his address to the Governing Council, Sr Bendodo said the Andalucian Government wants to put aside a figure of 667 million euros to be used to help various sectors of the region, saying, “There are many entrepreneurs, freelancers, hoteliers or owners of small businesses who are having a bad time”, and asked that the Spanish government get behind this plan.

He added, “What we are asking the Government again is that if it does not give direct aid to these sectors such as the hospitality industry, that it lowers its taxes, lower its VAT to 4%. This is having a sense of state”.

