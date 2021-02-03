Junta de Andalucía Appeals To Pedro Sánchez To Aid Andalucia Business Owners

By
Chris King
-
0
Junta de Andalucía Appeals To Pedro Sánchez To Aid Andalucia Business Owners
Junta de Andalucía Appeals To Pedro Sánchez To Aid Andalucia Business Owners. image: twitter

JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA Appeals To Pedro Sánchez To Aid Andalucia Business Owners affected by the pandemic

Elías Bendodo, the councillor of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucía, on Tuesday, February 2, made a direct appeal to Pedro Sánchez to come up with an aid package for Andalucian businesses who have been hit so hard by the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --

The Junta de Andalucía is working with unions and employers throughout the region to promote an economic reactivation plan to relieve the terrible effect that the coronavirus pandemic is causing in the Andalusian community.

During his address to the Governing Council, Sr Bendodo said the Andalucian Government wants to put aside a figure of 667 million euros to be used to help various sectors of the region, saying, “There are many entrepreneurs, freelancers, hoteliers or owners of small businesses who are having a bad time”, and asked that the Spanish government get behind this plan.


He added, “What we are asking the Government again is that if it does not give direct aid to these sectors such as the hospitality industry, that it lowers its taxes, lower its VAT to 4%. This is having a sense of state”.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Junta de Andalucía Appeals To Pedro Sánchez To Aid Andalucia Business Owners”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleDaniel Pearl Murderer Acquitted In Pakistan And Put In A ‘Safe House’
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here