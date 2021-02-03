IT’S the ‘return of the booze cruise’ in the UK as duty-free shopping is applied

In a massive “Brexit boost,” duty-free was reinstated for people travelling to the UK from EU countries on January 1 for the first time since 1999, and the government also increased the personal allowance for shoppers, meaning that travellers can stock up on booze before bringing up to three crates of beer or two cases of wine into the country.

As well as savvy shoppers expressing their delight at the change, MPs also got in on the act with conservative MP Katherine Fletcher for South Ribble hailing it as a “return of the booze cruise.”

She said: “Much planning was put in place in our family for the annual, or bi-annual trip, to France to go and gain some wonderful wine, some sparkling wines, some beer.

However, other ministers urged caution, as the new regulations also mean the end of VAT-free shopping for non-EU travellers, and SNP MP Richard Thomson claiming that the reaction of ministers to the duty-free shopping debate was “bizarre.”

“As if the impacts of these changes was all a bit of a jolly laugh extending no further than the ability to stagger off the return leg of a cross-Channel booze cruise armed with nothing more than a blue Brexit passport and a clinking tote bag of bottles to take home with you.

“The businesses and those who work in them who understand the issues at stake and whose jobs are at risk through this change are, I’m certain, looking on aghast.”

