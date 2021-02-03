Guardia Civil Recommend Traffic Website to Avoid Accidents

The Guardia Civil has recommended a traffic website to help road users avoid accidents and adverse weather conditions.

Taking to their Twitter account, the Guardia Civil recommended the DGT’s website to help users avoid delays due to road restrictions, diversions, traffic accidents and bad weather.

The Guardia Civil tweeted: “Now you can check the map of traffic incidents in real time on your smartphone Down pointing backhand index

Mobile phone with rightwards arrow at left http://infocar.dgt.es/movil/

For you and for the rest of the road users, be careful!”

The website, which is designed for computer browsers, can also be access on mobile phone and gives users the chance to plan longer journeys ahead of time according to real time information on the roads.

Information includes speed radars, access to traffic cameras, colours to indicate the level of traffic build up on individual roads, and other points of interest like obstacles in the road.

Access to real time cameras allows drivers to see for themselves the state of the roads before starting their journey, while access to traffic signals also gives users an indication of the condition of roads.

Meanwhile, a colour coding system sees traffic flow show, with red showing traffic jams, black showing multiple traffic jams or very heavy traffic, and green showing a normal traffic flow.

Drivers can access the app http://infocar.dgt.es/movil/ which shows real time information on road restrictions, traffic accidents, and weather conditions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardia Civil Recommend App to Avoid Accidents”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.