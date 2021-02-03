French Soldiers Charged With Business Coach Murder Conspiracy

FOUR French soldiers have been implicated in a murder conspiracy to assassinate a business coach allegedly under the orders of one of her rivals.

Jean Luc B is accused of masterminding the attempted assassination of Marie-Helene Dini in the summer of 2020. Dini, a successful business coach, was in the process of establishing a professional union to regulate her profession which Jean-Luc B worried would disrupt his own career in the field.

Described by Dini’s lawyer as a plot hatched by “dangerous madmen above dangerous criminals” according to Le Figaro, Jean Luc B is accused of hiring a band of nine criminals to carry out the killing including four French soldiers.

In July 2019, two members of France’s parachute regiment were reported as acting suspiciously in a car in Creitil, a southeastern suburb of Paris. When police arrived they discovered that the vehicle was stolen and inside found a number of weapons. These included an army revolver and several knives, which prosecutors say the soldiers were going to use to kill Ms Dini.

The bizarre case has sparked a media furore in France due to the involvement of armed forces personnel and the extreme lengths Jean-Luc B had allegedly gone to in order to preserve his coaching career.

