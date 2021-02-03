Dolly Parton, 75, ‘won’t jump line’ for jab despite helping fund vaccine development

Dolly Parton, 75, says she ‘won’t jump the line’ for Covid jab despite helping fund vaccine development.

THE ‘9 to 5 star’ is eligible for a Covid shot but said she didn’t donate $1 million (€800,000) to help partly fund the Moderna vaccine to simply protect herself.

“I’m going to get it, though,” she told CNN, adding: “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”

The country singer said she didn’t want to get her jab “until some more people get theirs,” and didn’t want to appear to be getting special treatment because she donated money.

Parton’s original plan was to be vaccinated on her 75th birthday on January 19.

But after some consideration, she decided it may end up looking like a show or publicity stunt.

All the same, when Parton does get the jab, she intends to do it on-camera, to try to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

So loved is Parton, that there are proposals to erect a statue honouring her at the capital in her home state of Tennessee.

But while she said she’s “honoured and flattered” that people would want to pay her homage, modest Parton said “I personally do not want that. I think that’s something that can be done after I’m dead and gone.”

