DINGHY TRAGEDY: Body of young man recovered after sea and air search on the Costa Blanca.



THE 19-year-old victim and a friend had bought a new inflatable boat and decided to test it off Malvarrosa beach in Valencia on Tuesday afternoon, February 2.

According to police sources, high winds began pushing the boat out to sea and the young man jumped into the water to swim to the shore.

Within minutes, he was “swallowed by the waves”:

The other young man, a 19-year-old Chilean, had decided to stay on the boat and called emergency services for help.

A rescue operation was immediately launched and Maritime Rescue located the small boat with one of the friends on board more than two miles from the shore.

Meanwhile, divers from the Special Group of Underwater Activities from the Guardia Civil (GEAS), supported by a helicopter, a Maritime Rescue boat and divers from the Valencia Fire Department began a search against the clock to try to locate the missing young man alive.

However, the operation had to be suspended as night fell.

The sea and air search was resumed first thing this morning, and at around 11am, the young Brazilian man’s lifeless body was recovered.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

