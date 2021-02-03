Consumer watchdog demands recall of a children’s mask over ‘strangulation’ risk

Consumer watchdog demands immediate recall of a children’s Covid mask manufactured in Spain over ‘strangulation’ risk.

THE Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has denounced the use of the ‘Different Mask’ mask for children between five and nine years old, as it has a restraint system that can lead to a danger of strangulation.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement, the OCU said: “In the course of our comparative analysis of masks we have reviewed many of the models that are sold in the market.

“Among them, we have found a dangerous product, about which we have informed the authorities: the Different Mask for children from five to nine-years-old.

“We consider the mask dangerous for children.”

The OCU said it presents “a real risk of strangulation” due to the fastening system which consists of an elastic loop at the top that passes behind the head and two elastic cords to tie them behind at the bottom of the head.

Safety regulations warn that:

*In garments for children up to seven-years-old, the laces in the neck area pose a strangulation risk if the string is wrapped around the neck.

*Long cords or cords with free ends on garments around the neck in clothing for seven to 14-year-olds can snag and get caught while playing activities, at recess, etc.

“Faced with this situation, we contacted the manufacturer to warn them of the danger, and we have approached Consumption to remove this mask from the market and return it to the manufacturer to correct the faults.

“But this is not the only model that presents this type of fastening, so with this alert we want to draw the attention of users to the danger posed by loose laces in children’s masks like this one.”

Different Mask is manufactured by Different Brand in Barcelona, a firm that has 60 years of experience in the textile sector.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Consumer watchdog demands recall of children’s mask over ‘strangulation’ risk”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.