Captain Sir Tom Moore Tested NEGATIVE For Coronavirus BEFORE His Stay In Hospital.

Captain Sir Tom Moore tested negative for coronavirus after returning from his trip to Barbados, his family have said. The Second World War veteran died on Tuesday after battling COVID and pneumonia.

Captain Tom and his family flew to Barbados on December 11 shortly before his hometown of Bedford was placed in Tier 3 – a holiday which was criticised by some online commenters. He remained in Barbados until January 6 when he flew back to the UK and his family revealed on Tuesday that he only tested positive for COVID two weeks after he returned from the Caribbean.

A statement released by his family revealed that he had been tested regularly for COVID-19 between December 9 and January 12 and each test returned negative.

“He was admitted to hospital on January 12,” the statement read, “Whilst in hospital he received a pneumonia diagnosis. In addition, as with other patients, he was tested regularly for COVID-19.

“On January 22, Tom was discharged from hospital back to the family home where he felt most comfortable. Unfortunately, he was left still fighting pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19 that day.

“He remained at home, cared for by family and medical professionals until he needed additional help with his breathing. He was taken by ambulance to Bedford Hospital on Sunday, January 31.

“Tom was able to have visitors to say goodbye to him at the end of his life. Yesterday evening his daughter Hannah and grandchildren Benjie and Georgia were able to be by his side and his daughter Lucy was able to speak to him on FaceTime.”

Tributes continue to pour in for the Captain

A statement from Buckingham Palace led tributes on Tuesday afternoon and said: ‘The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

‘Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.’

As well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer, celebrities and public figures paid their respects to the veteran fundraiser.

TV mathematician Carol Vorderman, who hosted the Pride of Britain Awards, which honoured Capt Sir Tom, called for a permanent tribute. “I think he deserves a stone in Westminster Abbey because I think he embodies this whole terrible pandemic which we are all living through,” she said.

“So many have lost their grandmas and their granddads, their fathers and their mothers, their sisters, their brothers, and I think he embodies that and we loved him.”

