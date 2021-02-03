Boy, 13, in ‘serious condition’ after Madrid street gang stabbing

Boy, 13, in 'serious condition' after Madrid street gang stabbing
CREDIT: Emergencias Madrid

Boy, 13, in ‘serious condition’ after Madrid street gang stabbing.

THE young teenager needed surgery after losing part of a finger and suffering severe muscle damage in his forearm following the alleged attack by an armed ‘Trinitarios Latino’ gang of youths last night (Tuesday, February 2) in Carabanchel.

Emergencias Madrid were alerted to an incident in a garden at around 9pm.

Initial indications and statements collected at the scene suggest the boy was assaulted by a gang of young people from another area who were armed with sticks and machetes, police sources told Europa Press.


Witnesses claim the victim was surrounded by a number of people before being attacked.

When Samur health personnel arrived at the scene the boy was “alone and injured”.


Along with a semi-severed finger and muscle damage to his hand and forearm, the victim sustained a head injury.

After being stabilised on the scene by Samur-Protección Civil health workers, the 13-year-old was transferred to the Hospital Infantil de La Paz, where he was admitted with “a serious prognosis”, according to Emergencias Madrid.

National Police officers are investigating.

 

Emergencias Madrid confirmed it had “attended to minor of 13 years with semi-amputation of a finger of the left hand and affectation of the musculature of hand and forearm”.

“The victim also suffered a head injury. Once stabilized by
@SAMUR_PC he has been transferred to La Paz Infantil where he has gone straight to the operating room due to the severity of the injuries.”

