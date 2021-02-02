PRESIDENT Joe Biden has warned Myanmar that the US will enact the return of sanctions against the country after the military seized power in a large coup.

-- Advertisement --



The United States has warned that it may return heavy trade sanctions to Myanmar in the wake of a coup that saw the southeast Asian country’s military seize power. Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, was ruled by a military dictatorship for decades before seemingly shifting to democracy under the leadership of Aun San Suu Kyi.

Her party was recently returned to power by a sweeping election victory which the military claims were fraudulent – which ignited the coup that had been “long-anticipated” according to analysts. Suu Kyi is now reportedly detained by the army, and has urged her supporters to “protest against the coup”.

In Washington, Joe Biden said that “force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election”. He said that his foreign policy analysts were rapidly reviewing the unfolding situation and deciding whether to reapply tariffs to Myanmar. The President stressed that “the US will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack”.

According to some analysts, Myanmar’s military leaders are unlikely to be phased by the prospect of US sanctions and will be more concerned the reactions of regional Asian powers China, Japan, and South Korea. Beijing urged both sides of the Myanmar conflict to “resolve differences”, while the country’s neighbours Thailand and Cambodia said the coup was an “internal matter”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Threatens Return of Sanctions After Myanmar Coup”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.