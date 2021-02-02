Student Wakes From A Coma And Has No Idea About The Pandemic

Chris King
Joseph Flavill, an A-level student aged 19, from Tutbury, was hit by a car while walking in Burton, Staffordshire on March 1, 2020, and was rushed to Leicester General Hospital after suffering a severe brain injury.

Joe went into a coma three weeks before the first lockdown of the pandemic, and he has now woken up from a stage-two coma, and of course, has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Incredibly, he caught Covid twice, once whilst in his coma, and once after waking, but recovered both times, and thankfully now is responding to family and loves ones via Facetime from his bed.


Sally Flavill-Smith, Joe’s aunt, told Staffordshire Live, “It’s the best we have seen him recently. It might seem like little progress, but the fact he can give the nurse a high five is a really big step. It’s unbelievably hard for his mum not being able to see him”

She added, “It’s hard as we know he is more alert, but how do you explain the pandemic to someone who has been in a coma?”.


