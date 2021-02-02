Small Balearic airline rescued from Thomas Cook failure now bankrupt

WHEN the Thomas Cook Group went into liquidation in September 2019, its Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics subsidiary based in Mallorca soon followed suit.

It was formed in 2017, using aircraft from the Belgium arm of Thomas Cook but due to the loss of the parent, it was in limbo until in May 2020, it was taken over by the German company Panaf fronted by former president of the Mallorca Tourist Board, Álvaro Middelmann.

Although it was a risky undertaking considering the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, the investors clearly thought that there was a viable business to run using its two Airbus A320-200s.

Now it has been announced that Panaf are no longer in a position to continue to fund the airline which barely got off of the ground since the takeover and it will go into bankruptcy leaving 90 staff unemployed.

