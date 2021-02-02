Scooter user arrested after speeding and using mobile phone

A MAN, 20 was arrested in Malaga after he was caught using an electric scooter at high speed while using a mobile phone.

Local Police patrolling the area of Calle Jorge Guillen on motorbikes spotted him, and when he saw the officers, he attempted to hide between two cars. The police asked him for ID to report him, and he said he had lost it and was going to the police station to get a new one. He told them his name and address, and the officers asked him to accompany them to that address to get valid ID.

He repeatedly refused that request and attempted to make it impossible for the police to identify him. He refused to obey the orders of the officers, who called for a police car to pick him up. He then started shouting and faked a panic attack, forcing the police to call an ambulance, although when they realised he was OK, they cancelled it.

When the police car arrived, he attempted to escape and when one of the officers grabbed him, he punched him in the chest. He was handcuffed and taken to the police station charged with disobedience, resisting and attacking an officer of the law. The officer who was attacked was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, in Gran Canaria, a man died after crashing his electric scooter with a car on a roundabout. The passenger on the scooter was also seriously injured.

While using an electric scooter, speeding, using a mobile phone and carrying a passenger are all banned and are punishable with fines.

