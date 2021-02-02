RITA ORA Forced Into Quarantine By Armed Police In Australia as soon as she enters the country



Rita Ora has flown into Australia to be a judge on the TV show ‘The Voice’, but as soon as she arrived she was met by armed police who escorted her from Sydney Airport who whisked her off in a minibus drove her to a hotel and told her to quarantine there for 14 days.

It is a part of Australia’s coronavirus control, but Rita was surely targeted more due to her previous flouting of the lockdown last year when she hired a London restaurant ‘Casa Cruz’, in Notting Hill, for an illegal birthday party, apparently offering the since-fired manager £5,000 for letting her use his venue.

Rita Ora’s work trip had been officially approved by the UK Government, and was on the flight with some other A-list celebrities, thought to include film star Tom Hanks, none of whom were allegedly told to quarantine.

A source close to Ms Ora said, “Rita travelled first class, with all the trimmings of private lounges and VIP suites. But there was nothing she could do to avoid having to properly quarantine It’s very clear how seriously the Australians are taking their border control, and there are no risks taken at all”.

“They have no time for rule-breakers. Border agents and the military are involved, and she had to comply. But she’s desperate to just keep her head down and get on with things now if possible, and certainly doesn’t want any more trouble over the rules”.

