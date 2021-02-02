Police receive hands-on training for the care of people with special needs

THE president of ONCE, Maria del Carmen Soler, and the president of SENSORDMA, Rafael Medina, participated in two training sessions for Local Police on how to help those with special needs.

35 officers participated in the 41st basic training course offered by the Balearic School of Public Administration (EBAP).

Included in the course was practical training for the care and assistance of blind and hearing-impaired people as well as basic understanding of dealing with the public and implementing the law.

Grants of up to €1,215 per student have been made available to trainee agents residing outside Mallorca with the aim of compensating part of the housing costs and trips they have to take to attend the basic training course outside their island.

Of the 35 Local Police students participating, 18 were from Ibiza, eight from Menorca, seven from Mallorca and two from Formentera.

