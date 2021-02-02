Piers Morgan Slams ‘Vermin’ Brits For Trolling Captain Tom Moore After Covid Diagnosis.

FURIOUS Piers Morgan has savaged the “disgusting vermin” on Twitter who turned on Sir Captain Tom Moore as the 100-year-old veteran battles coronavirus and pneumonia in hospital.

Piers, 55, stopped just short of swearing at trolls live on Good Morning Britain today after they mocked the national hero’s condition and claimed it was linked to his recent holiday in Barbados.

Piers raged: “If your first thought when you hear Sir Captain Tom Moore is fighting coronavirus in hospital, is to troll him and his family you should take a look at yourself. “Because they took a perfectly legal trip of a lifetime and we have no idea it had anything to do with his subsequent illness two months later. That’s a matter for the family they did nothing wrong. These anonymous cretins I see them turn on Sir Captain Tom Moore, abusing and mocking him who saved this country from the Nazis, who aged 99 raised millions for the NHS and motivated all of us and inspired all of us.

“For these disgusting vermin to be abuse and mock his family at such a moment, where there are serious concerns about his life, is utterly contemptible. What have we become when that is the gut reaction of so many people on social media sitting at home thinking, ‘I know, why don’t I abuse him.’

The presenter continued: “Why don’t you get off your slovenly backsides and do something, raise thousands. You selfish little… I won’t say the word but you know what you are. Anyway, we wish all the very best to Captain Tom from every decent person in the country, we’re sending all of our thoughts and prayers your way.”

