Pamplona’s San Fermín Bull Run Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus.

SAN FERMÍN, Spain’s most famous bull run, is celebrated every July in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona in the region of Navarre, but the event which draws crowds of over a million revellers every year, including tourists from abroad, will not be taking place this summer.

-- Advertisement --



The City Council of Pamplona has officially announced the suspension of the San Fermin festival due to take place from 6th-14th July 2021, adding the event to a long list of cultural cancellations throughout Spain since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The president of Navarra, María Chivite, said that this year’s Sanfermines “will not be possible.” “It is difficult to celebrate San Fermín in 2021. It is not my responsibility to encourage hopes that I think they will be able to be,” he said.

The capital of Navarre traditionally welcomes 1.45 million visitors from all over the world every year for the event, meaning that the cancellation will almost certainly come with heavy economic implications. With all countries in Europe and beyond taking precautionary measures to avoid further contagion from the coronavirus, the pilgrimage to San Fermín was always going to be threatened, just like other event cancellations, such as Spain’s Semana Santa (Holy Week) processions and the Feria de Sevilla.

The event has been cancelled for only the sixth time in history, however, the organisers have promised that Sanfermines will be back, bigger and better than ever. Doe to the ongoing crisis though it seems unlikely that an alternative date will be found in 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pamplona’s San Fermín Bull Run Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.