Millionaire Lottery Winners Help with Laptops for Home Schooling Children

LOTTERY winners Terri Picton-Clark, 69, and her husband John, 67, have used part of their £1 million (€1.14 million) winnings to help support children home schooling during the UK’s Covid lockdown.

The lottery winners spoke about their plans to help children, and Terri told one publication: “We’ve helped friends who are home-schooling their children – we bought another laptop for them to make things a little easier and we also bought one for my grandchild to help my son.

“To be able to tell friends who have always been there for you that you can help them feels amazing.”

Speaking about other ways the lottery winners have been able to help their community, Terri added: “John gave the shop assistant at the garage who sold him the ticket £100 and said to her, ‘make sure you don’t do anything sensible with the money’.”

The couple said the win came at a good time after they had struggled financially.

Terri said: “It turned out to be one of those days, I was trying to get 0% interest for the kitchen we wanted and the bank was being difficult, and I ended up just crying in despair. John said to me, ‘you never know we might win the lottery’, to which I replied with ‘oh, you always say that!’.

“On Monday, whilst John was out, he popped in to the shop to check the ticket and the cashier said, ‘you are going to have to call Camelot, you’ve won too much money.’

“I was working on a Zoom call when John came in waving the ticket about, and I mouthed to him ‘what are you doing?’ but continued the call, ignoring him.

“Once I’d finished the work call I found out exactly what was up with him. We called Camelot and John said to me, ‘if it is what I think it is, I’ve already spent it.’

“We were thinking it was around £50,000 and when Camelot confirmed it was £1,000,000, John was very calm (as usual) and I was the one jumping up and down!”

