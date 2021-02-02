European Union funds being put to good use in the Balearics

BY the end of 2020, the Balearic Government has emerged as the leading autonomous community for the implementation of projects using European Union funds with a spend of €108 million.

This is an ongoing programme and the Government has accelerated spending during 2020 to try to mitigate some of the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the entire allocation made to the Balearics will be completed by 2023.

Working to aid local companies, grants have been made for the installation of photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, the establishment of charging points for electric vehicles, the improvement of Ferreries (Menorca) and Binissalem (Mallorca) sewage treatment plants.

Other projects include the construction of the new Santa Maria Secondary School, the installation of digital classroom equipment in public schools, the integration of information systems and equipment on board in medical transport, electrification of the Enllaç-Sa Pobla and Enllaç-Manacor railway corridors.

Another important project concerned the detection and control of the invasive Asian wasp in Mallorca.

