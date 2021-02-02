€285,000 for Food Banks Since Start of Pandemic in Velez Malaga

VELEZ MALAGA Council has invested nearly €300,000 in its municipal food bank since the start of the pandemic, according to newly-released figures.

The town hall said the funds had been used to contribute food, hygiene products and cleaning products to Velez Malaga’s food bank, helping the more than 4,000 families currently receiving aid from social services.

The investment totalled 266,000 kilos of food and more than 45,700 hygiene products, in addition to food vouchers in supermarkets.

Councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Victor Gonzalez, accompanied by the Councillor for the Treasury, David Vilches, visited the Velez Malaga warehouse which has been turned into a food bank and where members of the town’s Department for Social Rights and Equality have distributed the aid.

Victor Gonzalez spoke about, “the firm commitment of the council team to social policies and to helping the most vulnerable people in the municipality, a number that has increased given the current situation and that has generated exceptional problems that require an immediate response, which is why we are allocating all possible municipal resources to help alleviate the effects of the crisis and enhance social cohesion and social assistance.”

The councillor explained a recent investment of €130,000 had meant the council, in addition to handing out food, had been able to give locals baby food, toiletries, and household cleaning products.

Councillor Gonzalez added: “Work is being done to soon offer wallet cards, a decision that responds to the type of policy needed by citizens,” explaining that €2.8 million has been put aside in social aid payments to cover paying the electricity or water bills of the town’s neediest people.

