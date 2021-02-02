Diabetics coffee mornings in February cancelled due to pandemic

ANNE BOWLES who champions the La Cala Lions Diabetics Support Group has advised EWN that after receiving medical advice she has had to cancel February coffee mornings.

She will however be in either in Snack Attack or next door in Bar Tuta on Monday February 15 from 11.30am to 12.30pm in case anyone would like to see her for information and the Help line is always open 607 879 450.

Please email her on annediabetics@gmail.com if you need the HBA1c test and she will see if it can be arranged by appointment later during the month.

