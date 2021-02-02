College of pharmacists warns against online antigen tests ‘without guarantees’

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
College of pharmacists warns against online antigen tests 'without guarantees'

College of pharmacists warns against online antigen tests ‘without guarantees’

THE Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges of Catalonia has today (Tuesday, January 2) warned of the risk posed to people’s health through the online sale of antigen tests “without control or guarantees of security or sanitary validation”.

-- Advertisement --

In a statement, the College confirmed it has asked the health authorities to make antigen tests more accessible as a tool for the control and detection of COVID-19 “within the framework of a regulated and safe circuit.”

“It is requested to regulate the access of antigen tests under epidemiological and public health criteria to detect possible asymptomatic positive cases and quickly cut the chains of contagion,” added the College.


It added that the Catalan pharmacy network “once again offers itself to the health system to deploy a circuit for carrying out and/or dispensing validated and safe antigen tests, with rational criteria of need, in an environment of professional advice and a registry in the application developed by the administration “.

“Pharmacists, as health professionals, could contextualise the test, and guarantee its quality and traceability.”


To do this the pharmacists use the Covid-19 screening pilot program developed in the pharmacies of the Les Corts neighbourhood of Barcelona, ​​to distribute and collect self-samples of saliva from people called upon by the Public Health Agency of Catalonia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “College of pharmacists warns against online antigen tests ‘without guarantees’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleInvestigation into Winter Forest Fires in Almeria and Granada
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here