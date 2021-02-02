College of pharmacists warns against online antigen tests ‘without guarantees’

THE Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges of Catalonia has today (Tuesday, January 2) warned of the risk posed to people’s health through the online sale of antigen tests “without control or guarantees of security or sanitary validation”.

In a statement, the College confirmed it has asked the health authorities to make antigen tests more accessible as a tool for the control and detection of COVID-19 “within the framework of a regulated and safe circuit.”

“It is requested to regulate the access of antigen tests under epidemiological and public health criteria to detect possible asymptomatic positive cases and quickly cut the chains of contagion,” added the College.

It added that the Catalan pharmacy network “once again offers itself to the health system to deploy a circuit for carrying out and/or dispensing validated and safe antigen tests, with rational criteria of need, in an environment of professional advice and a registry in the application developed by the administration “.

“Pharmacists, as health professionals, could contextualise the test, and guarantee its quality and traceability.”

To do this the pharmacists use the Covid-19 screening pilot program developed in the pharmacies of the Les Corts neighbourhood of Barcelona, ​​to distribute and collect self-samples of saliva from people called upon by the Public Health Agency of Catalonia.

