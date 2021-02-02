Amazon Fresh Online Delivery Service Launches To Challenge Spain’s Supermarket Chains.

AMAZON FRESH is a same-day home delivery service for groceries and other products and will compete directly with the country’s traditional supermarket chains such as Mercadona, El Corte Inglés, Aldi or Carrefour among others.

-- Advertisement --



Amazon today announced the launch in Madrid of its fast delivery service for fresh products from it’s Amazon Fresh supermarket. At the moment, it is available only to Prime customers and joins the Dia store, launched at the beginning of the year. The objective of the American company is to offer a large online supermarket to consumers so that they can make purchases through its website.

Amazon Prime customers can now choose from more than 10,000 items directly from the company’s website or through their application via mobile phone- very handy! Products available include fresh and frozen, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables, dairy, snacks, and essentials- customers can also buy beauty and personal care products, toys and stationery.

With this new service, available seven days a week, the company said it undertakes to deliver the order on the same day, in two-hour time frames and without delivery charges, as long as the total cost of the order exceeds 50 euros. Prime customers can also make a purchase in the Dia store, which already stocks more than 7,000 items from Amazon, as well as local products and major brands.

“We are very pleased to expand our fast delivery service for food, beauty and personal care products, as well as other categories, with the launch of Amazon Fresh,” said Camille Bur, head of Amazon Fresh in Spain, France and Italy. “We are always looking for ways to improve the online shopping experience, ” he added.

The company is taking advantage of the pandemic and the need (or convenience) to make online purchases and is expanding the service to other countries, this time to Spain.

Amazon has plans to expand all over Spain and no doubt the service will prove popular. Even after the crisis is over, the trend of house delivery for the daily or weekly shop is bound to continue and flourish- after all, in this day and age, who wants to waste time travelling to the supermarket!

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amazon Fresh Online Delivery Service Launches To Challenge Spain’s Supermarket Chains ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.