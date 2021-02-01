Union Jack Replaces EU Flag On New UK Number Plates.

British number plates and driving licences have received a makeover after the EU flag was removed and replaced with the Union Jack. All number plate designs and licences will be changed with the first new batches issued from 1 January, the Department for Transport (DPT) confirmed today.

However, UK motorists will still be able to use their photocard licences to drive around Europe without getting a permit after the government struck a deal with the 27 EU member states, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The DPT said: ‘UK driving licences and number plates have been given a makeover to signify the beginning of a new chapter for the UK. It added: ‘The new designs coincide with the beginning of a number of agreements recently made between the UK and member states for British drivers, making it easier for Britons to drive in the EU when existing restrictions end.’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, quote: ‘Changing the designs of our driving licences and number plates is a historic moment for British motorists and a reassertion of our independence from the EU one year on from our departure. ‘Looking to the future, whether it’s for work or for holidays abroad, these changes mean that those who want to drive in the EU can continue to do so with ease.’

The old plates and licences will still be valid but the new versions will be given to everyone renewing a licence or getting one for the first time.

