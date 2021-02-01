Trump’s Florida Residency at Mar-a-Lago Under Legal Review.

The use of Mar-a-Lago as former President Donald Trump’s permanent home is under legal review by the town of Palm Beach and the arrangement may be discussed at the upcoming town council meeting, revealed the town manager.

-- Advertisement --



When Mr Trump, as he is now known, turned the private residence into a social club, he had agreed with the town to limit his stays at Mar-a-Lago, but now, some Palm Beach residents say he is violating that agreement.

Trump bought the former estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1985 and subsequently turned it into a members’ only club in 1993. The plan was, as with most Trump deals, to turn a profit. Yet in order to transform the private residence into a revenue-generating business, Trump had to agree to certain limitations, based on guidelines presented as deal-breakers from Palm Beach.

For example, there could be no more than 500 members, there were rules concerning parking and traffic, and club members — Trump included — could not spend more than seven consecutive days at Mar-a-Lago, which adds up to no more than three weeks total a year.

At the time, following several appearances at town council meetings by Trump and his lawyers to plead his case for approval on the evolution of the property, Trump agreed to abide by the 21-day rule- his signature is clearly shown on the agreement.

However, Trump had been exceeding that number by staying at Mar-a-Lago far more often and nearby residents in the posh Florida town are not interested in supporting Trump making the club his permanent home now he has left office.

Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago on January 20, skipping the inauguration for President Joe Biden.

Town Attorney, John ‘Skip’ Randolph,” Palm Beach Town Manager is reviewing the Declaration of Use Agreement and Code of Ordinances to determine if former President Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump’s Florida Residency at Mar-a-Lago Under Legal Review”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.