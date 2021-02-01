The Magic of Jorge Blass Set to Appear at Elche’s Grand Theatre.

A SURPRISING and novel show is set to magically appear at the Grand Theatre in Elche on May 23 ready to wow the audience.

In an exciting performance of appearances, disappearances, impossible levitations and interactive magic – the audience is set to play a key part in Jorge Blass’ unique act.

All wrapped in a halo of mystery and careful aesthetics that makes the audience get excited again and dream of the impossible, combining new technologies with the most recognised games of the elegant magic of Jorge Blass.

Jorge has travelled the world displaying his spectacular magical effects including performances in Las Vegas, Hollywood and Shanghai. He has even starred on Spanish TV.

His works have been awarded the Golden Magic Wand in Monte Carlo and the Siegfried and Roy Award in Las Vegas.

Don’t miss out!

Tickets cost between €18 and €28 and are on sale via Instanticket and the Grand Theatre box office. The show is set to last for 90 minutes.

