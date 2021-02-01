Single Covid Case in Western Australia Forces Two Million into Lockdown.

A single case of covid has forced two million inhabitants in Perth and its metropolitan area into confinement after a 20-year-old man, who worked as a security guard at a hotel, tested positive for the British strain of the coronavirus.

The area has been in lockdown since the early hours of today (February 1) with Prime Minister Mark McGowan informing the large number of residents that they can only leave their homes to make essential purchases, for medical needs or to work – if that cannot be done remotely.

Schools, most businesses, cinemas, theatres and churches are already closed and restaurants will only be able to sell takeaway food.

“This is a very serious situation and each and every one of us has to do whatever we can personally to help stop the spread in the community,” McGowan explained.

Speaking about the infected worker, the PM said: “They told us that the guard was working on the same floor, where there was an infected person with “a variant of the strain detected in the UK.”

Government officials are now asking all people who visited the hotel where the man worked to get tested. All those who have come into close contact with the man must be quarantined for 14 days.

McGowan urged the two million people to comply with safety regulations to curb any possibility of the spread of the covid: “Western Australians have done so well for so long, but this week it is absolutely crucial that we stay home, maintain physical distancing and personal hygiene and get tested if you have symptoms.”

