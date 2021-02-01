Sánchez at Inauguration of AVE Line Between Madrid, Elche & Orihuela.

SPAIN’S president, Pedro Sánchez, has attended the inauguration of the new high-speed train line between Madrid, Elche and Orihuela held today (February 1).

The premiere of this AVE line, which in the near future will continue to Murcia, took place this morning with the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig also in attendance.

Speaking at the inauguration, Puig said: “The arrival of the AVE to Orihuela is the symbol of how the distance between the Vega Baja and the geographic and political centres is narrowing. It is the symbol of the cohesion that our territory needs.

“This new section opens the door to improving commuter services between Alicante, Villena, Elx and Orihuela. We hope that these cities will soon be two stops on the Mediterranean Corridor.

“The works from north to south must continue to advance, especially those of the Xàtiva-La Encina section, that will allow traveling by AVE between Alicante and Valencia, and from Castelló to Vega Baja,” he concluded.

Last Wednesday, Renfe reported that initially four daily AVE services have been scheduled, two in each direction between Madrid Puerta de Atocha and the Elche Alta Velocity and Orihuela Miguel Hernández stations, an offer that will be gradually expanded as the demand and when sanitary conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic decrease.

The new AVE service will offer a direct connection between Madrid and Orihuela in two hours and 22 minutes, and tickets will cost €71.10 per trip in economy class.

The train has twelve accessible cars for people with disabilities and can reach up to a maximum speed of 300 kilometres per hour and will have 316 seats.

