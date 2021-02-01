Twelve Unmasked French Magistrates Fined In Clandestine Restaurant Gathering.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted to Twitter on Saturday: “The hours we are living are crucial. Let us do everything to curb the epidemic together” – if only everyone obeyed the law…

Off with their heads!

Twelve unmasked French magistrates were caught dining in a Parisian restaurant along the Île de la Citéon on Friday and just couldn’t believe it when police issued them with fines totalling €135 each!

According to the Parisian police reports, there were bottles of Champagne, and a table full of food set out, to make it even more embarrassing, it happened right in front of the Court of Appeal, only a few metres from the police headquarters and with an officer of the law just yards away on a motorcycle!

Officers had entered the restaurant, L’Annexe, but when the customers revealed their identities they had to take a step back in surprise. The magistrates tried their best to convince the police not to prosecute them, but without success, their last course, dessert, ended up costing them €135 each!

France closes its borders

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the measure Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a “great risk” from the new variants.

All those arriving from other EU countries will be required to produce a negative virus test, he said. France will also close all large shopping centres starting Sunday and limit travel to and from its overseas territories.

Castex ordered an increase in police checks of those who violate France’s 12-hour-a-day curfew, hold secret parties or reopen restaurants in defiance of a closure order in place since October.

