Police Find Squat Building Was Used as Drug Den in Malaga

POLICE in Malaga have discovered one of the buildings they raided last week had been used as a drug den.

Officers from the National Police claim one of the 18 buildings they raided last week in Malaga city had been used by a family as a drug den.

According to the police, as well as selling drugs, the suspects also guarded the properties, using potentially dangerous dogs to monitor the area.

The buildings, which belonged to the Junta de Andalucia and which had been taken over by squatters, were raided by the National Police, leading to the arrests of 12 people.

Police detained the accused on suspicion of crimes against public health, organised crime and electricity fraud. Among the 18 buildings raided were found 244 wraps of heroin, 144 of cocaine and 234 of cocaine base.

They also found 75 grams of rock heroin, nine of rock cocaine and 156 of hashish, as well as seven kilograms of marijuana; two precision scales, €4,220 euros in cash and various other tools.

The organisation had taken over two blocks of houses, whose tenants had been forced out by pressure from the gang. In order to avoid being discovered, the group changed the buildings where they committed their crimes, moving their point of sales from time to time and between different floors in the building.

The officers in charge of the case found the group had divided up their organisation into sale of drugs, client recruitment, surveillance and taking money.

