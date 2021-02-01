Home News Owners of Sheep & Goat Farm in Barcelona Found Guilty of Animal...

Owners of Sheep & Goat Farm in Barcelona Found Guilty of Animal Abuse

Owners of Sheep & Goat Farm in Barcelona Found Guilty of Animal Abuse
CREDIT: Photo by Judith Prins on Unsplash

Owners of Sheep & Goat Farm in Barcelona Found Guilty of Animal Abuse.

THE owners of a sheep and goat farm in Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona) have accepted a sentence of one year in prison for a crime of continuous animal abuse.

The sentence, handed down after an agreement between the Prosecutor’s Office and the defendants, also confirms that they have accepted a sentence of four years and eight months of disqualification to carry out economic activities related to animals and will not go to prison if they do not commit crimes within three years.


The pair had hundreds of animals locked up on the farm in deplorable conditions, without giving them food or water. They also piled up corpses and mountains of excrement. In addition, they would have “systematically” abandoned injured animals.

The sentence states that in October 2016 a team of veterinarians from the regional office of the DARP of Vallès Oriental carried out an inspection of the farm and found that there was at least 500 head of cattle “in very poor physiological condition.”


Veterinarians made a proposal for a disciplinary proceeding advising the closure of the farm. Months later, in January 2017, they found wounded sheep and its young had been abandoned for a week in fields near the farm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Owners of Sheep & Goat Farm in Barcelona Found Guilty of Animal Abuse".





