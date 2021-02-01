Newcastle Footballer Joelinton Under Police Investigation After Instagram Haircut Post

By
Chris King
-
0
Newcastle Footballer Joelinton Under Police Investigation After Instagram Haircut Post
Newcastle Footballer Joelinton Under Police Investigation After Instagram Haircut Post. image: instagram

NEWCASTLE Footballer Joelinton Under Police Investigation After Instagram Haircut Post while on lockdown

Northumbria Police and Newcastle City Council are both investigating Newcastle United football club’s 24-year-old £40m record-signing, Joelinton, after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram last week to his 110k followers, showing him getting his hair cut at a barber’s shop during the lockdown.

-- Advertisement --

Hairdressers and barbers are closed under the current restrictions, and a spokesman for Northumbria Police said, “We are aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of Coronavirus restrictions”.

They added, “We will be speaking to those involved and consider any further action under the Coronavirus legislation”.


Newcastle FC has recently suffered a bad outbreak of Covid-19 among its entire club, having to postpone games as a result, and bosses there have vowed to take the appropriate internal action over the player’s lack of respect for the rules, and he didn’t feature in this weekend’s 2-0 victory over Everton.

Tom Baxter, the hair stylist, branded Joelinton ‘an idiot’ for posting the photo of the two of them, and told the BBC he was expecting the police to come knocking on the door any time, saying he would “accept what’s handed down to me”.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Newcastle Footballer Joelinton Under Police Investigation After Instagram Haircut Post”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleItaly Relaxes COVID Curbs By Allowing Restaurants And Museums To Open
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here