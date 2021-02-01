NEWCASTLE Footballer Joelinton Under Police Investigation After Instagram Haircut Post while on lockdown



Northumbria Police and Newcastle City Council are both investigating Newcastle United football club’s 24-year-old £40m record-signing, Joelinton, after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram last week to his 110k followers, showing him getting his hair cut at a barber’s shop during the lockdown.

Hairdressers and barbers are closed under the current restrictions, and a spokesman for Northumbria Police said, “We are aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of Coronavirus restrictions”.

They added, “We will be speaking to those involved and consider any further action under the Coronavirus legislation”.

Newcastle FC has recently suffered a bad outbreak of Covid-19 among its entire club, having to postpone games as a result, and bosses there have vowed to take the appropriate internal action over the player’s lack of respect for the rules, and he didn’t feature in this weekend’s 2-0 victory over Everton.

Tom Baxter, the hair stylist, branded Joelinton ‘an idiot’ for posting the photo of the two of them, and told the BBC he was expecting the police to come knocking on the door any time, saying he would “accept what’s handed down to me”.

