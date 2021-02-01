New Arrest in Marbella Murder Investigation

OFFICERS from the National Police have arrested a man in connection with a Marbella murder after the body of a man was found on the road between the town and Istan.

The National Police have detained a 38-year-old Bulgarian man on suspicion of shooting another man in a grisly murder which officers believe could be drugs related.

The investigation, named Operation Istan, began in October 2019 when the body of a man was found shot dead in the gutter of the road connecting Marbella to Istan.

A walker discovered the body, which belonged to a 40-year-old Bulgarian national, and which was riddled with a dozen bullet holes.

Officers from the National Police’s Costa del Sol Unit against Drugs and Organised Crime took over the investigation, identifying the man and focusing their efforts on working out the possible escape route used by the murderers.

This led to the discovery of a shell of a bullet more than a kilometre away from the body and police began to suspect the shooting had been in retaliation after it was found the victim had been captain of a merchant ship which had lost a large quantity of cocaine.

They later arrested a suspect one, a 46-year-old Bulgarian man, in Germany 15 days after the crime. Police found the man had arrived in Spain only a few days before the murder and had later fled by vehicle to Germany.

Their most recent arrest was made after police identified another man who had managed to flee Spain after the crime, before finding out his plans to return to the country and arresting him.

