Myanmar’s Leader Suu Kyi And Her Ruling Party Detained In Morning Raid

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, Han Thar Myint, a member of the party’s central executive committee, and other senior figures from the National League for Democracy (NLD) ruling party have all been detained in an early Monday morning raid, according to NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt.

Myo Nyunt had made an urgent phone call to Reuters to break the news, amid fears that he too would be arrested, saying, “I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law”, subsequently nobody was able to contact him.

There has been simmering tension for many days between the military and the ruling civilian Government, and there were fears of an impending coup attempt after military chiefs claimed the recent November election, a landslide victory for the NLD, was rigged.

Telephone lines to the Mayanmar capital, Naypyitaw, were not working, and a Facebook message by state-run MRTV said it was unable to broadcast due to ‘technical issues’, with eye-witnesses saying soldiers had been deployed outside Yangon city hall.

Southeast Asia expert, Murray Hiebert, from Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the move was a challenge to new US President Joe Biden.

Hiebert explained, “The U.S. as recently as Friday had joined other nations in urging the military not to move forward on its coup threats. China will stand by Myanmar like it did when the military kicked out the Rohingya”.

“The Biden Administration has said it will support democracy and human rights. But the top military officers are already sanctioned so it’s not clear immediately clear what concretely the U.S. can do quickly”.

