Local Police demonstrate against cuts outside Council offices

THINGS are not going well between the Local Police and the Council in Santa Margalida with budget cuts and reduction in the number of officers to be employed.

Problems have been experienced for some time now and it appears that as well as being understaffed already, officers are quitting to work in more attractive locations with higher salaries.

The main bone of contention is the establishment of the number of officers which the Union says should be 40 and the Council wants top cut from its estimate of 38 to 30.

As the matter was put to the vote and carried, last Thursday, a number of official and private cars hooted their horns and flashed their lights outside the Council offices.

