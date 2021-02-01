Granada Hit By More Earthquake Tremors

Chris King
Granada province suffered more earthquake tremors this afternoon (Monday 1), the latest one coming at 6.23pm local Spanish time, registered at a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in Santa Fe and at a depth of 5km.

Locals reported the earth shaking just briefly, but intensely, only a few hours after another tremor had occurred in Santa Fe at 2.22pm local time, bringing the total number of instances of earthquakes in the province of Granada, registering equal to, or less than 2.5 magnitude, to more than 20 in recent weeks.

Thankfully there are no reports of any damage to the public or property.


