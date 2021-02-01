Further mass screenings as infections rise

Further mass screenings planned as infections continue to rise.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has announced random testing sessions will be carried out at 10 towns in Malaga province this week, including Cutar, La Viñuela, and Totalan in the Axarquia region.

The screenings will take place after the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management reported that these identified towns “may be susceptible to a specific risk after having detected a trend in a growing number of coronavirus infections”.

n Axarquia, the screening is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2 in Archez, and continue on Friday, January 5 in Torrox.

The dates for Cutar, La Viñuela, and Totalan have yet to be announced.

As always, participants in the screening have been selected randomly and will receive a message via SMS, indicating that they have been selected for the voluntary test, along with a date and time.

The Department of Health today (Monday, February 1) announced there have been a record 300 new coronavirus infections in Axarquia since the ñast update of Friday, January 29, and six Covid-related deaths.

And Competa will be the next town in Axarquia to see its perimeters closed from Wednesday, January 3, due to the high incidence of the coronavirus in the last 14 days.

According to the Andalucian regional government, the municipality has 529.4) has exceeded the incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the figure now stands at 529.4

