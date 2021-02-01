Former National Ballet of Spain Director brings his own company to Murcia.

-- Advertisement --



NOW the head of his own Company, after stopping directing the National Ballet of Spain, Antonio Najarro returns to the Victor Villegas Auditorium and Congress Centre in Murcia on Saturday, March 6 with his show ‘Alento’.

His first show in 2015 was choreographed for the BNE (National Library of Spain) and in this rerun, the Madrid director adds two more scenes to the six existing ones.

Spanish dance is woven in between the beautiful notes of composer Fernando Egozcue, who will perform on stage with four other musicians. In long, flowing costumes, the dancers make their chiffon skirts fly, while the men dress in dark and with shirts buttoned at the neck, in this abstract ballet illuminated by the eminent Nicolás Fischtel.

The show starts at 7pm and costs between €25 and €35 – there is also a 35 per cent discount up to 10 days before the show. Please visit www.bacantix.com for advance tickets.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former National Ballet of Spain Director brings his own company to Murcia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.