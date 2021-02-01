FIFA President Gianni Infantino: World Cup 2022 Will Have Full Stadiums.

GIANNI INFANTINO, president of FIFA, announced today (February 1) at a virtual meeting from Geneva that: “Next year, the Qatar 2022 world championship will have an audience, we hope that the COVID pandemic will be a thing of the past and we will all be able to see it in person.”

“I’m really, really confident. We will enjoy the same magic that unites the whole world,” he said.

“We’re going back to where we need to be.”

The FIFA President continued: “We have been working with the WHO since last year on a protocol for the return to football.

“Health is a priority, when we play football what we want is to protect the health of everyone, the footballers, the referees, the coaches, the public. And whatever we do, we will do it following health protocols that do not put anyone at risk.

“Of course, we must find a balance, but we must respect the laws and regulations of the countries,” he said.

“We already have the protocol and we are going to monitor the situation in the coming weeks, the situation is evolving, international matches are going to be held from March, but it is clear that we will not endanger anyone’s health,” he concluded.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar in November-December.

