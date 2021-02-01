Covid Crisis Forces Decades Old British Business to Close

MARCO POLO, a British-owned business in Competa has been forced to close after 30 years.

In a statement put out by the business’s owners, David and Tracy Parker, on Facebook they said commented on the decision prompted by the Covid pandemic, saying “lovely people of Competa and the surrounding area, sadly we have taken the decision to close the shop, so starting today we are having a closing down sale, everything must go.

“It has been a family business in Competa for the last 30 years but the current climate has made it impossible to carry on.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful customers for your support over the years. We will miss you all.”

Within minutes of posting the news, the pair were flooded with messages of support from the local community.

Speaking to the Euro Weekly News, David Parker said: “Unfortunately we have been losing money and just haven’t got the money to turn the shop into supermarket so it has been time to call it day.

“Thank you everyone for all the support you have given.”

The news is the latest blow to Spanish business after it last week emerged the country’s tourism industry had fallen by more than 70 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Currently around 70 per cent of Spain’s hotels still remain closed while overall occupancy is at around 20 per cent.

