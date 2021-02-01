Coronavirus Cases In Spain's Andalucía Pass The 400,000 Mark

Coronavirus Cases In Spain’s Andalucia Pass The 400,000 Mark.

Coronavirus cases in Andalucia have exceeded the 400,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic started last year after a further 7,892 cases were registered over the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Families, the total number of infected in the community has risen from the beginning of the pandemic to 404,621, of which 6,398 have sadly lost their lives, while the number of cured is 259,773, with 1,569 more patients reported as recovered on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Sevilla registered the highest number of cases, with 1,955, followed by Malaga, with 1,787; Cádiz, 1,293; Granada, 935; Almería, 713; Cordoba, 456; Huelva, 448, and Jaén, 305. Andalucía has registered 36 more hospital admissions due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,569 (setting a new record for the entire pandemic) while just six of the patients have needed the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the lowest figure in two weeks.

Vice president of the Board, Juan Marín, together with the counsellor for the President and spokesperson, Elías Bendodo, both expressed their concern over the figures and anticipated that a very tough week was coming. Marín was much tougher and even predicted a substantial increase in hospitalisations and deaths with the current evolution of infections.

A meeting is due to be held today to discuss whether further restrictions or border closures are necessary for the Andaluc ian community – please check back later for updates.

